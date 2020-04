Music stars Ronan Keating and Ricky Wilson are showing their support for the Isle of Wight Festival’s WightAID t-shirt campaign.

Posting on Instagram, the former Boyzone singer urged people to buy a festival t-shirt – at the same time supporting WightAid during the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, Kaiser Chiefs frontman, Ricky Wilson, also pledged his support to the campaign.

You can buy a t-shirt here – https://shop.isleofwightfestival.com/