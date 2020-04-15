A 19 year old Essex woman will appear in court on the Isle of Wight next month (May) in connection with a crash that claimed the life of an Island woman in April last year (2019).

The crash on Forest Road – at the junction of Whitehouse Road and Betty Haunt Lane – was declared as a major incident, with four people airlifted to hospital and a number of others injured.

Shide woman, Yvonne Copland, who was 64 years old, died in the incident.

Yaashmi Ravikumar, of Buller Road, Laindon, was charged in March and faces one count of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She will appear at the Isle of Wight Crown Court next month.



