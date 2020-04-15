A family pub on the Isle of Wight has reached an incredible milestone, making more than 1,000 meals for carers, key workers and NHS staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fox family, who run the Yarbridge Inn, have been working tirelessly to produce and donate meals to workers on the Island.

Since pubs and restaurants were ordered shut to the public by the Government, on safety grounds, many have been showing their community spirit.

Thank you messages are also being sent to local businesses who have been supplying ingredients for people to make the meals.

The Yarbridge Inn has now made (at the time of writing) an incredible 1,071 meals.

Owner, Richard Fox, said: “This is such a big achievement for our family to hit such a high number in a few weeks to help the community. “The more and more we did this, the love and respect we got off everyone watching – not “only on the Island but around England too! “We are now in a really good position as so many people are donating to the Yarbridge. It means we can send out huge amounts of amazing food to the community around the island. “Everyone that has donated to the Yarbridge Inn – thank you! We will be able to double this number in the next few weeks with the donations we have received.”





