An Island charity is saying thank you to Islanders who have come forward to volunteer their support to older residents during the pandemic – but say they’re now looking for more.

Age UK Isle of Wight were overwhelmed by the number of applications and had to pause their emergency recruitment to process all the applications, that their staff are doing from home.

But as of today, the application form on the website has reopened, appealing for support with Shopping and Prescription collections.

Age UK Isle of Wight are receiving up to 200 referrals a day for help and have been working since day one of the lockdown, coordinating volunteers to provide free support through shopping and prescription collection/delivery and telephone befriending to all of those who need it the most.

CEO, Jo Dare:

“If you are aged over 18 and under 70 and aren’t considered to be ‘at risk’, then we are once again asking for your help. Please sign up today using our registration form and we will be in touch. “Whilst out over the Easter weekend doing shopping for my own parents, I noticed how many older islanders are still shopping for themselves when Government advice is to stay at home and stay safe. “So, if you are reading this, are over 70, or vulnerable, and need shopping or other help, but don’t have family or friends to do it for you, please remember that Age UK Isle of Wight is here to help. “We can either provide support directly or help you navigate the help on offer from many of our partner organisations”.

To register to volunteer for Age UK Isle of Wight to support with shopping and prescription collection visit: bit.ly/volsupport

If you need help, contact Age UK Isle of Wight on (01983) 525282 or email [email protected] to register for free support.



