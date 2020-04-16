A 99-year-old war veteran has raised more than £12m for the NHS by walking around his garden.

Captain Tom Moore had originally hoped to raise £1,000 by walking 100 lengths of his 25-metre garden in Bedfordshire.

His aim was to complete it before he turns 100 on April 30 – but he has now completed the challenge.

More than a quarter of million people have now donated – including donations from people on the Isle of Wight.

You can donate here – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs




