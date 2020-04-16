According to the latest figures from Public Health England, the number of people who have died on the Isle of Wight after testing positive for coronavirus has now increased to 13.

Yesterday, the total stood at 12, but has since increased by 1- although those figures do not count coronavirus-related deaths outside of hospital wards.

The number of cases on the Isle of Wight now stands at 55. 15 people on the Island have now recovered, as reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 has died. “The gentleman was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions. “His family have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.”





