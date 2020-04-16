Organisers of Cowes Classics Week, The Royal London Yacht Club, have announced that entries for the 13th edition of the regatta are now open.

The 2020 regatta is scheduled to take place from Saturday 25 to Friday 31 July with racing from Monday 27 July and the Notice of Race is now available to download from the website.

The regatta is hoping to attract a wide range of classic yachts, from Metre Boats, Classic Racing Dayboats, to Classic Yachts, Old Gaffers and Spirit of Tradition yachts.

In the Dayboat classes, the XOD Class, which regularly attracts over 50 entries, is expected to be the largest fleet once again and the numbers are expected to increase in the Vintage Dragon class.

New for this year, Thursday 30 July is Cowes Classics Day and will include a display of over 50 classic cars on the Parade together with exhibits from the Cowes Classic Boat Museum and classic power boats on the London Landing and RYS Yacht Haven.

Regatta Chairman, David Gower commented:

“At the time of writing, the RLYC intend to run the regatta as planned from 25 to 31 July 2020. However, the well-being of our staff, volunteers and competitors is paramount, so we will be closely monitoring the situation and if required, will cancel the regatta. “In the event that we do cancel the event all entry fees and social event costs will be refunded in FULL. For the avoidance of doubt we will not postpone the event. If we are unable to continue on 25th July the next regatta will be 2021.”





