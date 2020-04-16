Drugs and thousands of pounds in cash has been seized from a car in Brading.
Police stop-checked a vehicle on Tuesday (14), which contained controlled substances and £4,000 in cash.
Police confirmed that the driver was been arrested and released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Police said that they are not seeking any help form the public regarding the incident.
