Emergency crews across the Isle of Wight will flash their lights and blast their sirens this evening, in honour of our key-workers, as #ClapForCarers returns.

Freshwater Fire Station and the Ventnor Coastguard and rescue teams are planning to take part this evening.

Tonight at 8pm we will be sounding our sirens at the fire station in support of our amazing friends in the NHS, we also want to thank our amazing local key workers, more pics on fb at https://t.co/Ry6CnFPtA5 #stayhomestaysafe #keyworkers #nhs #iwight #thankyou pic.twitter.com/hqq1cl8hdk — Freshwater Fire Stn (@FreshwaterFire) April 16, 2020

It’s the fourth time that Islanders will take to their front steps, porches, open windows and gardens to make some noise for the people working so hard to keep us safe and keep the country moving.

It’s all set to take place at 8pm this evening – we will be counting down to the big event on air at 107&102FM.





