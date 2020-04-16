The leader of the Isle of Wight Council is calling on the Government to ‘bring forward’ coronavirus testing for the Island’s emergency service staff, after it was revealed that a “a big proportion” of firefighters here are self-isolating.

Councillor Dave Stewart says the COVID-19 outbreak is ‘leading to the continued absence of a number of fire staff’ on the Island.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Isle of Wight’s Fire Brigade Union branch called for “urgent action” earlier this week.

In response, Councillor Stewart told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Firefighters are yet another crucial group of public sector workers playing an essential role in keeping our Island community safe. Coronavirus does not discriminate and all the signs are that it is leading to the continued absence from work of a number of fire staff. “Decisions on the strategy for the testing of people remain with government nationally, and I hope that this can be brought forward as soon as possible. “In the same way that we need all our NHS staff who are fit and able to be at work, the same applies to all our emergency services. As the lead member for the fire service on the Island, I want to see the maximum number of officers available to protect our community throughout this crisis and beyond.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously set the government a target of carrying out 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day for people in England, including NHS staff on the frontline.

In a bid to ‘maintain a healthy workforce’, the Isle of Wight Council says some Isle of Wight fire crews will temporarily work 24-hour shifts, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.





