The Isle of Wight football league season has been declared null and void due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Following a Special General Meeting, it was decided that the 2019/20 Saturday league season will end immediately.

It means no teams will be crowned champions or relegated.

However, it was agreed that cup competitions which have reached the semi final/final stage could be completed during pre-season later this year.

It means the first all-Island Hampshire Cup Final between Shanklin and Brading Town could still go ahead, subject to Government social distancing measures being lifted.



