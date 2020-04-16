Isle of Wight NHS Trust has launched a new service to help families stay in touch with their loved ones at St Mary’s hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Message to Loved Ones Service will let people email in messages, letters and pictures which will be printed, laminated and delivered to each patient in hospital.

Last month the Trust placed restrictions on visitors to help keep patients, staff and the wider community safe.

Alice Webster, Nursing Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“We know how important it is for patients and their families to stay in touch – it means so much to people and can have a huge, positive impact while they focus on getting better. “Our Patient Experience Team has set up this new service so that family and friends can send messages or pictures to any patient at St Mary’s Hospital. These small gestures will no doubt help to keep people’s spirits up during their stay with us. “We hope this goes some way to ease the impact that COVID-19 is having on our patients and their friends and family.”

The Trust’s Patient Experience Team will be available to assist members of the public between 9am and 4.30pm daily, excluding weekends and Bank Holidays.

A voicemail service out of hours will help everyone get a message to their loved ones.

The number for members of the public to call is 01983 534850 or they can email the team using the following address: [email protected].





