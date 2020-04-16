Two more people on the Isle of Wight have recovered after contracting coronavirus, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

As of today (Thursday), a total of 15 people have been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital.

That figure had stood at 13, as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported.

According to the latest figures from NHS England, the number of people to have died on the Isle of Wight after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to 13.

Another 740 people have died with the infection in England – taking the total to just under 12,400.

Northern Ireland has reported its highest daily rise in deaths – up 18.



