Morrisons has announced a 10 per cent discount on shopping for all NHS heroes to support them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

NHS staff are facing unprecedented challenges during the Coronavirus emergency and many are working well beyond the call of duty.

The 10 per cent discount, which comes into effect today (Thursday), is a thank you to the 1.5 million National Health Service workers – and includes Isle of Wight stores in Newport and Lake.

It will last until July 12 when it will be reviewed.

Other measures introduced by the supermarket chain include:The discount for NHS staff is the latest measure being introduced by Morrisons who continue to play their full part in feeding the nation and support those battling the coronavirus outbreak. These include:

NHS Shopping Hour – To make sure NHS staff can get hold of the groceries they need, Morrisons have also introduced an NHS hour at the beginning of every day from 6-7am, and 9-9.30am on Sundays.

NHS Food Boxes – Morrisons launched a click and collect food box service from hospital car parks to give NHS staff easy access to essential groceries. The click and collect site within hospital car parks makes it easy for staff to pick up their groceries after their shift has ended. It will be available in 22 hospitals this week with more to come.

David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive, said:

“This discount is our thank you to all those working in the National Health Service at this very difficult time. We are giving them our full support and gratitude as they continue to care for and support the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

NHS staff can present their valid ID card to receive a discount on their shopping.



