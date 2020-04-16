The number of primary school children who have gained a place in a school of their choice has been revealed by the Isle of Wight Council.

The allocation of Isle of Wight primary school places has been announced today (Thursday), with 99 per cent of Island parents gaining a school of their choice.

In total, there we 1,136 applicants, 96% of which received their first choice of school.

Only 3% achieved a place in their second choice school, and 0.3% received a place at their third choice.

No children are without a school place.

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted 99 per cent of parents gained a school of their choice. We wish all our youngsters starting primary school in September all the very best.”

Most schools on the Island are currently open to provide a service for key workers and vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic.



