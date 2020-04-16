There will be a three-week extension to the coronavirus lockdown says the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – who is standing in for the Prime Minister at today’s daily news briefing.

The Government is taking advise from chief scientific advisors and says “early relaxation would damage public health and the economy”.

It comes as there have been 13 deaths recorded on the Isle of Wight, however, as of today (Thursday) there have also been 15 recoveries on the Island.

13,729 people hospitalised due to coronavirus have now died in the UK. That is a rise of 89 since yesterday – but something we were told to expect by England’s chief medical officer.

There are reports scientific experts say the country must maintain a “significant level” of social distancing measures until a vaccine is developed.

Speaking on behalf of Number Ten, Mr Raab said:

“We must protect the NHS’ ability to cope…We need to see a fall in the daily death rates of coronavirus…we need to have reliable data to show the rate of infection is reducing…we must be confident any adjustments will not create a second peak of the cases to hit the NHS.”

The country was put into lockdown on March 23 by the Government to deny coronavirus the opportunity to spread.

Number Ten will continue to review the lockdown measures across the country.

Yesterday (Wednesday) the Government promised to increase testing for the virus for staff and residents in care homes across the country.

