Staff at an Isle of Wight care home are going above and beyond to ensure their residents are safe during the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of them agreeing to live there for the foreseeable future.

Employees at Victoria House Care Home, in Ryde, are spending day and night at the home in the hope of preventing an outbreak.

Manager, Claire Leggett, says none of the home’s 20 residents have yet tested positive for COVID-19.

However, she is hoping that any threat of that happening will now be “eliminated” thanks to staff agreeing to move in.

Claire told Isle of Wight Radio that it is “all hands on deck” for her “amazing team”:

“They are all Really pulling together… the staff are brilliant so we will try and make it as fun as we can but keep it as normal as we can for the residents. “The residents are really supportive of what we’re doing and really thankful. It’s really lovely they’re very much on board. We’re doing what we can to support them.”

Nine staff members moved in to the residential home on Wednesday (15).

Not only are they now living at their place of work, but some are even sleeping in the garden to save vital space in the home for residents.

Claire says tents have been pitched up outside, although the offer is there for staff to come inside:

“We’ve got staff that actually have a few tents pitched up outside in our beautiful garden and some of the residents have been wanting to have a bit of a guided tour. It’s really sweet actually.” “Where we’re quite a small home we’ve got quite a small space.”

Claire says staff will not be left (voluntarily) out in the cold for too much longer though.

On Saturday (18), a caravan is being delivered for staff to move into, and will sit in the home’s car park.

In the meantime, Claire is calling on testing for care staff and residents “to happen as quickly as it can”:

“I know they keep saying that we will get some tests in the next 48 hours but I feel like I kind of believe it when I see it.”





