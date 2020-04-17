A Royal Air Force Chinook has today taken part in a training exercise with coastguard and ambulance teams on the Isle of Wight.

WATCH

The helicopter landed at Seaclose Park this afternoon, where it was met on arrival by members of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s Ambulance Service and members of the coastguard team.

The short exercise was designed to test and evaluate longstanding helicopter landing site procedures, should they be needed, to transfer patients as a part of the contribution being made by the military in support of the IoW NHS Trust during the COVID-19 emergency.





