Young people in Ryde are being urged to interact with youth workers in the area via ‘live’ sessions on Instagram and Facebook.

Youth Service Network Ryde says its activities such as science experiments, fitness sessions and baking will now take place online from Monday to Friday.

It comes as the Foreign Secretary announced yesterday (Thursday) lockdown measures will be extended for another three weeks.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Ryde Cllr Michael Lilley has funded wellbeing care packs for young people in the area that consist of notepads, mindfulness activities, pencils and cake mix.

The packs have been created and dropped to young people’s houses by the Network Ryde Team, one parent said:

“This is absolutely lovely and very thoughtful of you to drop off this pack today. I am a key worker and working 15hr days and she gets very concerned about me leaving the house. This has made her day and is very very thankful. Thank you for making my daughters day.”

Michael Lilley, The Mayor of Ryde’s said:

“I am delighted to support the innovative and imaginative initiative by the fantastic Network Ryde Team. Self-isolating for young people must be very tough and lonely. This virtual youth club is an inspirational way for them to keep in touch with friends and provide activity at home. Covid-19 has changed our lives but community spirit and creativity like this provides hope”.

Go to Network Ryde’s Facebook Page here.



