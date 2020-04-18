Patients on the Isle of Wight who need to travel to Southampton for treatment will benefit from new arrangements on Red Funnel services.

Previously, passengers travelling to Southampton for treatment for conditions such as cancer, may have used the Red Jet – but as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported, services on the high speed service from Red Funnel have been suspended.

Wessex Cancer Trust, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, and Red Funnel have negotiated some changes in the discounts provided to patients.

As all passengers will now need to use the car ferry from East Cowes, Red Funnel has agreed to offer patients subsidised travel in both cars and on foot.

From this weekend, NHS patients will pay £10.60 to cross the solent in a car, and £10.60 per passenger to travel on foot.

Mike Sizer-Green, on behalf of the Wessex Cancer Trust, said:

“We Islanders know that this change represents big cost savings for NHS patients, who under present circumstances would pay £10.60 per day or a great deal more if taking the car. In my field of work cancer patients can often require 30 or more treatments. “Hopefully this gives you some context to the discount being offered and the financial benefits for NHS patients of this change of policy. Red Funnel should be congratulated in particular Fran Collins, the CEO and Lee Hudson, the Commercial Director.”

If you would like more information, you can see Red Funnel’s website here.



