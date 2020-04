The number of coronavirus cases on the Isle of Wight now stands at 67, according to Public Health England (PHE).

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, that figure had stood at 58 as of Friday.

Nationally, 114,217 people have now been infected with COVID-19, a rise of 5,526 since yesterday.

It comes as the Isle of Wight NHS Trust has built a new temporary clinical area for patients at St Mary’s Hospital.