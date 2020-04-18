Emergency services have been called to the area of Luccombe, near Shanklin this evening (Saturday).

The fall is understood to have happened near Luccombe.

Police, the fire service, Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat, Ventnor Coastguard and HM Coastguard helicopter are all at the scene.

It’s thought some dog walkers were on the beach area at the time.

The helicopter is hovering above the scene.

The fire service told Isle of Wight Radio that there were five people near the incident, who have been ‘cut off’ and are being rescued by lifeboat.

Crews have also been carrying out further searches around the debris.

UPDATED

The coastguard helicopter is now standing down from the incident.

The fire service has also left the scene.

There were nine people in the area at the time of the incident. All persons are understood to have been accounted for.





