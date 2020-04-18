There are just days to go to vote in the Visit England/Mirror Tourism Superstar competition – and Hovertravel’s Lorry Middleton needs your support!

Lorry is up against nine potential winners from around the country including Shropshire, the Costwolds and London.

Voting in the competition has been fierce and it will be down to the last few days to make a difference.

The chance for the public to vote who will take the crown of Tourism Superstar ends midnight on Tuesday.

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight says:

‘Voting ends in less than 7 days in the Visit England / Daily Mirror Tourism Superstar 2020 and with your support so far, Hovertravel’s Lorry Middleton has stayed in front, but let’s not be complacent. Vote for Lorry!’

It’s the second time in two years that the Isle of Wight has appeared in the shortlist for the awards, and it is hoped that Lorry will follow the success of the 2018 winner.

Red Funnel’s Dancing Man Jim O’Reilly scooped the Tourism Superstar award in 2018 for his unique way of welcoming those visiting the Isle of Wight, bringing with it a huge amount of publicity for the Island.

Martyn Percival, Head of Ground Operations at Hovertravel said:

‘Lorry loves to engage with customers – he genuinely wants to help people and his attention is always focused on what each individual needs.’ While the cross Solent travel operator is providing an important link to the mainland for key workers during lockdown, Martyn says that it hasn’t changed Lorry one bit: ‘People have nothing but warmth and affection for him and even in these challenging times he brings a smile to the key workers who are travelling with us. He is a true ambassador for the Isle of Wight and Hovertravel.’

Will Myles adds:

‘During these tough times, what a great boost it would be for everyone if Lorry were to take the title of Tourism Superstar! For himself, for Hovertravel and for the Isle of Wight, and when the time is right and it is safe to do so be able to welcome visitors to the Island. ‘Please – if you haven’t voted for Lorry yet as your Tourism Superstar – do it now. It would be a fantastic recognition of his hard work in promoting the Isle of Wight as the UK’s number 1 holiday destination!’

To vote go to https://www.mirror.co.uk/travel/uk-ireland/vote-now-your-staycation-holiday-21538261



