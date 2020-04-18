Two Island travel providers have been featured in a national video from the Department of Transport.
Staff from Hovertravel and Red Funnel have been shown in the video, which is saying thank you to our carers as part of the ‘#ClapForCarers’ movement.
The video shows the efforts made by travel providers across the country.
You can watch the video below.
Join us tonight at 8pm as we stand with our #TransportHeroes to thank @NHSuk and critical workers everywhere.#ClapForCarers #ClapBecauseWeCare #ThankYouThursday 👏🏽👏 pic.twitter.com/vEFLLlkMzO
— Dept for Transport #StayHomeSaveLives (@transportgovuk) April 16, 2020