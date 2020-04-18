A temporary clinical area is the latest addition to the St Mary’s Hospital grounds, amid infrastructure changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The area has been constructed over the last week by Island contractors, and is designed to treat patients with respiratory problems – away from the main Emergency Department.

Constructed by Isle of Wight event contractors, Widget, the structure is built on LiteDeck staging – which is usually used for live events – and covered by a marquee provided by Coast and Country Marquees.

The structure is supplied with electricity and fully heated – with complete vinyl floors such as those found inside the hospital – but isn’t classed as a ward.

A spokesperson for Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“We are setting up an additional clinical area to support our Emergency Department. “This area will help us to treat patients with respiratory problems separately, as this reduces the risk of transmission, and help protect patients, our staff and the wider community. “We want to say thank you to all the organisations involved that have helped to set up this additional clinical area.”