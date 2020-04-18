Coastguard teams from Ventnor and the Needles, along with Yarmouth RNLI and the Isle of Wight Police conducted a search last night (Friday) after a report of a missing person.
The teams were called just after 10pm and conducted a shoreline search.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said:
“Just after 10pm yesterday (17 April), Ventnor and Needles Coastguard Rescue Team and Yarmouth RNLI lifeboat worked together with Hampshire Police following reports of a possible missing person. Shoreline search was carried out and nothing untoward was found.”