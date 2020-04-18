It’s reported that the woman was approached by two men on a footpath near to Island Harbour.

A Police spokesperson said:

“We are investigating after it was reported that between 6.45pm and 7pm on Wednesday 15 April, a woman was sexually assaulted by two men on a cycle path near to Island Harbour.

“The investigation remains ongoing at this time and officers have been conducting enquiries in the area.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 quoting 44200133793.”