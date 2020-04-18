Isle of Wight Police say a man from Ryde has been charged after causing damage to a Police response car.

UPDATED

Officers had been in attendance at an unrelated call at St Mary’s Hospital, when staff alerted them to a man who was ‘spitting on’ and ‘jumping on the bonnet’ of their response car.

The man was swiftly arrested on suspicion of criminal damage by the officers.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Police said:

“This morning some of their officers were dealing with enquiries at St Mary’s Hospital when a male was seen by hospital staff to jump up and down on the bonnet and roof of their vehicle and spit at it whilst it was parked outside the hospital. This vehicle is now off the road. “The offender was swiftly arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody at this time.”

UPDATED:

In a statement on the Isle of Wight Police Facebook Page, the Police say that 24 year old Kieran Thompson of High Park Square in Ryde has been charged with one count of criminal damage.

He will appear at the Isle of Wight Magistrates Court on a date yet to be set.



