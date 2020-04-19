Figures from Public Health England released today show that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the Isle of Wight has increased by 1 to a new total of 68.

Nationally, 120,067 people have been confirmed as having been infected by Covid-19 – 5,850 of those in the past day.

It comes as the fourteenth death on the Island was recorded by Public Health England.

Do not leave your home if you have coronavirus symptoms

Do not leave your home if you have either:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

– this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature) a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home.

Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.



