The number of deaths has risen to 14, according to figures released today by Public Health England – a rise of 1.

Previously, the number of people on the Isle of Wight who had died after testing positive was 13, as reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

The news comes as The National Care Forum (NCF) estimated more than 4,000 people in residential and nursing homes may have died after contracting coronavirusbefore 13 April.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust is expected to issue a statement.

Do not leave your home if you have coronavirus symptoms

Do not leave your home if you have either:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

– this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature) a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home.

Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.





