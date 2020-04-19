Crews from Freshwater Fire station have been in attendance at Compton car park this evening (Sunday).

The car park, which has had hay bales and cones put in place to block access to it during the lockdown, saw two appliances from Freshwater arrive on scene after the hay bales were reported to be on fire.

According to a message posted on the Friends of Freshwater Fire station Facebook page, the bales and cones appear to have been set fire to deliberately.

The station said:

“Absolute stupidity! Freshwater’s H79P1 and H79W1 just returned from a fire at Compton car park where hay bales and cones blocking the car park seem to have been set on fire deliberately. “This is beyond stupidity, this kind of action during this national crisis puts the community, the environment and the Fire Fighters and their families at risk. Please for the sake of your families, your community and your future just stay at home!”