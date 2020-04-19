Gosport based voluntary group, the ‘Gosportarians’, have pledged 1,000 protective masks for healthcare workers on the Isle of Wight.

The visors have been offered to the Isle of Wight NHS, Mountbatten Hospice, Care Homes and doctor’s surgeries if required.

The first delivery of 500 Visors has arrived on the Island today via Hovertravel.

Adrian Brewer from the Island’s Vectis Sunrise Newport Rotary Club has been in communication with Malcolm Dent from the Gosportarians to make it all possible.

The rest of the delivery is expected to arrive next week, all visors have been made by volunteers using 3D printers.





