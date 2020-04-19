This cake is moist and zingy with an added kick, thanks to the classic flavours of a G&T. It makes the perfect birthday cake for the gin and tonic lover in your life.
BY DIANE CLARK
GIN & TONIC CAKE
SERVES 12
PREP 25 mins
COOK 45 mins
INGREDIENTS
225g butter, at room temperature
275g golden caster sugar
Finely grated zest and juice from 2 limes (put the zest and juice in separate small bowls)
3 large eggs, beaten
210g natural full-fat yoghurt
330g self-raising flour
100ml gin
100ml tonic
100g granulated sugar, plus 2 dessertspoons for sprinkling
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 160C/fan 140C/gas 3. Grease a 15cm x 30cm cake tin and line with baking parchment.
- Put the butter in a large mixing bowl and add the golden caster sugar. Add the lime zest and, using an electric whisk, give it a quick whisk to bring it all together. Don’t worry about creaming the mix until fluffy – that’s not necessary with this recipe.
- Add the eggs and yoghurt to the bowl, then give the mixture another quick whisk. Add the flour then, using a metal spoon, carefully bring the mixture together. Please don’t beat the life out of it – mix until the flour has just been incorporated. Spoon the mixture into the lined cake tin and smooth the top.
- Bake the cake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean.
- Take out of the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, the 100g of granulated sugar into a pan with the gin, tonic and lime juice. Place the pan on a medium heat and bring the mixture to the boil, then let it bubble for 3-4 minutes until the sugar has dissolved. Take off the heat.
- Using a fork, carefully poke lots of holes in the top of the cake. Spoon half the syrup over the cake and allow it to soak in. After a couple of minutes spoon over the remaining syrup. It may seem as if there’s a lot of syrup, but it will all sink in to create a wonderfully moist cake – so moist it could double up as a pudding.
- Finally, depending on how sweet you like it, sprinkle a couple of desert spoons of granulated sugar over the top of the cake, remove it carefully from the tin, then leave to cool on a wire rack.