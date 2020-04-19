This is an amazingly easy cheesecake recipe that does not require patience and lots of spare time. This is quick, simple and fresh and, best of all, irresistibly scrumptious!
FOOD & DRINK
BY DIANE CLARK
BEST NO-BAKE CHEESECAKE
Serves 6-8
Ready in 8 hours
Ingredients
125grams crumbled digestive biscuits
75 grams of butter, melted
450 grams cream cheese
60 grams icing sugar
1 tsp of vanilla extract
2 tsp of lemon juice
450 mls double cream
Method
- Blitz the biscuits in a food processor, then add the butter and whiz again to make the mixture clump.
- Press this mixture into a 20cm/8” springform cake tin or individual ramekin pots. Press a little up the sides to form a slight ridge. Chill until firm.
- Beat together the cream cheese, icing sugar, vanilla extract and lemon juice in a bowl until smooth.
- Lightly whip the double cream, and then fold it into the cream cheese mixture.
- Spoon the cheesecake filling on top of the biscuit base and smooth with a spatula. Put it in the fridge for 3 hours or overnight.
- When you are ready to serve the cheesecake, unmould and decorate with fresh fruit of your choice and sprinkle with nuts.