This is an amazingly easy cheesecake recipe that does not require patience and lots of spare time. This is quick, simple and fresh and, best of all, irresistibly scrumptious!

BY DIANE CLARK

BEST NO-BAKE CHEESECAKE 

Serves 6-8
Ready in 8 hours

Ingredients

125grams crumbled digestive biscuits
75 grams of butter, melted
450 grams cream cheese
60 grams icing sugar
1 tsp of vanilla extract
2 tsp of lemon juice
450 mls double cream

 

Method

  1. Blitz the biscuits in a food processor, then add the butter and whiz again to make the mixture clump.
  2. Press this mixture into a 20cm/8” springform cake tin or individual ramekin pots. Press a little up the sides to form a slight ridge. Chill until firm.
  3. Beat together the cream cheese, icing sugar, vanilla extract and lemon juice in a bowl until smooth.
  4. Lightly whip the double cream, and then fold it into the cream cheese mixture.
  5. Spoon the cheesecake filling on top of the biscuit base and smooth with a spatula. Put it in the fridge for 3 hours or overnight.
  6. When you are ready to serve the cheesecake, unmould and decorate with fresh fruit of your choice and sprinkle with nuts.



