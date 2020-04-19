Some like it hot, so sizzle your ribs and chicken with these BBQ sauces. I hope you find these recipes melt-in-your-mouth incredible!
BY DIANE CLARK
FOOD & DRINK
SIZZLING SPARE RIBS WITH BBQ SAUCE
Ingredients
2 x 500g packs of pork spare ribs
1cm piece fresh root ginger, peeled and grated
2 crushed garlic cloves
1 tbsp tomato puree
6 tbsp demerara sugar
2 tbsp dark soy sauce
3 tbsp clear honey
½ tsp Dijon mustard
2 good pinches of Five-Spice Powder
125ml unsweetened orange juice
Slices of orange peel, to garnish
Method
- Tip the ribs into a big bowl with the garlic. Now spoon all the remaining ingredients over the ribs and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Turn the ribs over and over again until they’re coated in the sauce. (You can keep the ribs uncooked, tightly covered, in the fridge for up to 3 days.)
- Place the ribs on a baking tray or similar and cook them over a moderate barbecue for 30-40 minutes depending on their size, turning over frequently and brushing with the sauce each time. The turning and brushing is important, so that all four sides of each rib get encrusted with the sauce. The ribs should be glazed and a rich golden brown when ready!
LEMON & FIVE SPICE CHICKEN
Ingredients
2 lemons
3 tbsp light muscovado sugar
thumb-sized piece of ginger, shredded
2 crushed garlic cloves
5 tbsp soy sauce
½ tsp Five-Spice Powder
Splash of dry sherry or dry white wine
8 chicken thighs
Method
- Juice 1 lemon and cut the other into slices. Put in a large food bag along with the remaining ingredients and shake well to coat. Leave for 10 minutes or up to 24 hours if making ahead.
- Fire up the BBQ. Lift the chicken out of the marinade, shake of excess, then cook on the BBQ for 20 minutes, spooning over the marinade every few minutes. Turn occasionally, until cooked through and dark golden brown. Great served with new potatoes and salad.