Four people in Ryde are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Nelson Crescent neighbours netted the windfall when PO33 3QN was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday – just days after residents in East Cowes celebrated wins!

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners. She said:

“What amazing news to get on the weekend! Congratulations to our winners.”

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts which have received over £12.6 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Wildlife Trusts look after more than 2,300 nature reserves and operate more than 100 visitor and education centres across the country. The Trusts work to make life better for wildlife, people and future generations.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.





