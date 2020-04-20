Ofcom has imposed a sanction on ESTV after it broadcast an interview with Isle of Wight conspiracy theorist David Icke on its channel London Live.

During the interview, Mr Icke, from Ryde, claimed there “is a link between 5G and this health crisis”.

The TV watchdog claims the broadcast included ‘potentially harmful content’ about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Ofcom, its investigation found that the former footballer and sports broadcaster had ‘ expressed views which had the potential to cause significant harm to viewers in London during the pandemic’.

The watchdog said:

“We were particularly concerned by his [Mr Icke’s] comments casting doubt on the motives behind official health advice to protect the public from the virus. “These claims went largely unchallenged during the 80-minute interview and were made without the support of any scientific or other evidence. “While we acknowledge that David Icke has a right to hold and express these views, they risked causing significant harm to viewers who may have been particularly vulnerable at the time of broadcast.”

The regulator added:

“Ofcom stresses that there is no prohibition on broadcasting views which diverge from or challenge official authorities on public health information. However, in broadcasting David Icke’s unsubstantiated views without sufficient challenge or context, ESTV failed in its responsibility to ensure that viewers were adequately protected. “

Ofcom has directed London Live to broadcast a summary of its findings on a date of its choosing.

Guidance has also been issued to ITV after Eamonn Holmes spoke about 5G and coronavirus on This Morning.



