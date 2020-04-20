There are now 69 confirmed cases of coronavirus at St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight.

Public Health England says it is an increase of one on the Island, compared to yesterday’s (Sunday’s) figures, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

There have been no further deaths recorded on the Isle of Wight as of today. That figure remains at 14.

Do not leave your home if you have coronavirus symptoms

Do not leave your home if you have either:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

– this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature) a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

To protect others, do not go to places like a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. Stay at home.

Use the 111 online coronavirus service to find out what to do.



