Army personnel are preparing to leave the Isle of Wight after weeks of work to help the Island’s battle against coronavirus.

Scots Guards have been on the Isle of Wight for the past two weeks, helping to create extra bed space at St Mary’s Hospital.

As well as making extra space at the hospital – and assisting with the construction of a special clinical area – Scots Guards have also helped paint and assemble spare beds from the former Camp Hill prison.

The Isle of Wight’s army rifles will continue their vital work on the Island.

The beds are now ready to house any patients diagnosed with COVID-19 if the main hospital wards become full.



