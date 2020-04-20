The Isle of Wight’s suicide prevention and intervention organisation, SPIIOW, is continuing to supply front line services that the Island community can reach out to.

The charity has added a wealth of experience to its team by way of a Mental Health Nurse Practitioner who will sit on its board to advise during the current difficult time and moving forward.

Sarah Adams of Suicide Prevention & Intervention IOW says:

“We are always looking to build on and improve what we already offer to help SPIIOW play our part in making the Isle of Wight a Suicide Safer Community. Paul Green BSc (Hons), RMN, who is a Mental Health Nurse Practitioner based at Newport Health Centre as agreed to put his knowledge and wide range of skills set forward to SPIIOW and join us in helping to keep the Island safe. “Paul joins SPIIOW at a great time as we are just in the process of developing new services for the community and his input to this will be really valuable to us and the community. “

Paul Green – Mental Health Nurse Practitioner says:

“I am joining the board at SPIIOW at what can only be described as the most challenging times we have ever known in a lifetime. This pandemic has no doubt affected us all one way or another and unfortunately for some, with devastating outcomes. “Early intervention in mental illness is vital to creating resilience and helps people identify safe and appropriate ways of coping with anxiety and stress. I will be supporting and assisting SPIIOW in developing their service to help prevent suicide on the Isle of Wight.”

Someone at risk from Suicide?

If you think or believe that someone you know or have seen someone who is at risk from ending their life from suicide you can make contact with the front line team 24 hours a day in the following ways:

SPI Crisis Number (Suicide Intervention Only)

07519008406 24/7 text or call – This number is only to be used if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide.

The charity also have a live 24 hour web chat on our website www.spiiow.org.

Anyone interested in learning or joining the on-call from line team can contact SPIIOW at [email protected]



