Supporting Isle of Wight businesses, holidaymakers and care homes are some of the topics Isle of Wight Radio discussed with the MP for the Isle of Wight this morning (Monday).



As previously reported, the Government Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to support businesses during the pandemic launched today – which Mr Seely is urging us to apply for.

Bob Seely says £62.8 million the Isle of Wight Council has received from central government “should be paid out within three weeks”.

He added that Island businesses must fill out a form via the Isle of Wight Council to see if they are eligible.

Meanwhile, Mr Seely also says there are “small numbers” of holidaymakers here but not compared to other places on the mainland.

He said:

“Police now drop into terminals on the mainland side to deter visitors from coming here…We are in a better position than other holiday destinations in the UK…Half the routes have closed now – we are not going below a reduced service at the request of the NHS because it would endanger life.”

Mr Seely said the government needed to have “an open discussion” about lifting the lockdown restrictions and said the worst-case scenario is we lift it too early and have an influx of coronavirus cases.

He added that St Mary’s Hospital is in a “much better place than two weeks ago” and praised workers in the care sector across the Island for going “above and beyond”.



The best way to contact the Island’s MP is via email at [email protected]

Or via phone on 01983 220220



