Police have charged a man following an incident in Ryde on Saturday night (18).
Officers have charged 20 year old, Jay Pearson, of Arthurs Hill, Shanklin with three offences – theft of a pedal cycle, use threatening / abusive language and indecent exposure.
Police say the incident started at Ryde bus station and continued in Union Street, where officers attended and arrested Mr Pearson following calls from members of the public.
