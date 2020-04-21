Trading Standards is warning us about a number of scams targetting vulnerable residents on the Isle of Wight during the lockdown.

One phone call scam is offering to sell face masks for £29.00 – we are being urged to hang up and report it.

Meanwhile, a very genuine looking scam from Apple advises you to click on a link in an email to contact “support” or log into your Apple account using a link provided.

Another purports to come from TV Licensing and tells you that your TV licence could not be automatically renewed so you will need to set up a new direct debit via a link provided.

IWASP – the Isle of Wight partnership that tackles scams, said:

“These criminals are preying on all of our vulnerabilities at the minute and trying to scare us into parting with cash or bank details. “If you receive a phone call [or email] like this hang up/delete it straight away and never give anyone your bank details.””

Report scams to the government here.



