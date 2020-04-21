Ivan Kirk. Thanks to CEC.

An Isle of Wight teacher has joined the fight against coronavirus, by manufacturing vital personal protective equipment (PPE) for the Island’s community.

Mr Ivan Kirk, who teaches Design Technology at Cowes Enterprise College, has been using school facilities to make visors.

The PPE will be used to by Isle of Wight organisations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cowes Enterprise College says initial orders have already come in, following a series of tests.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, an Isle of Wight based design student has joined the effort to help provide key workers with personal protective equipment as they fight the coronavirus pandemic.

