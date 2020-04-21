An Isle of Wight teacher has joined the fight against coronavirus, by manufacturing vital personal protective equipment (PPE) for the Island’s community.

Mr Ivan Kirk, who teaches Design Technology at Cowes Enterprise College, has been using school facilities to make visors.

The PPE will be used to by Isle of Wight organisations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cowes Enterprise College says initial orders have already come in, following a series of tests.

