Police on the Isle of Wight are appealing for information following a fire at a National Trust car park yesterday (Wednesday).

Hampshire Constabulary says it believes two hay bales were set alight at the entrance to Compton Farm at around 11pm last night, as previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

Officers investigating are keen to speak to anyone who might have information.

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area? Do you have any information that might assist in the police investigation?

Anyone with information can phone 101, quoting 44200139914. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

It comes after a number of hay bales were set alight at Compton Bay car park on Sunday night (19) between 9pm and 9.45pm, as Isle of Wight previously reported.



