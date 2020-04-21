Three cruise liners have been taking refuge off the Isle of Wight, at Sandown Bay.

The Marella Explorer, Marella Explorer 2 and Marella Discovery have been moored off the Island in recent days.

The vessels, which normally house thousands of passengers, are currently out of service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The largest of the fleet is the Explorer, which boasts ten restaurants and underwent a multimillion pounds renovation in 2018.

Isle of Wight Radio understands the boats – which have no passengers on board – haven’t had any berths to dock at due to coronavirus.

The Marella Explorer 2 has this afternoon (Tuesday) made voyage southwards of the Island.



