Three cruise liners have been taking refuge off the Isle of Wight, at Sandown Bay.

The Marella Explorer, Marella Explorer 2 and Marella Discovery have been moored off the Island in recent days.

Ships moored in Sandown Bay

The vessels, which normally house thousands of passengers, are currently out of service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The largest of the fleet is the Explorer, which boasts ten restaurants and underwent a multimillion pounds renovation in 2018.

Marella Explorer. (c) Marine Traffic. Dietmar Reichert

Isle of Wight Radio understands the boats – which have no passengers on board – haven’t had any berths to dock at due to coronavirus.

(c) Marine Traffic. Pascal Bredel

The Marella Explorer 2 has this afternoon (Tuesday) made voyage southwards of the Island.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR