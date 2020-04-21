Twitter: @PeterCrouch

Former England footballer Peter Crouch – and his wife Abbey Clancy – are the latest celebrities to show support for WightAid.

They’ve shared a picture wearing Isle of Wight Festival t-shirts, encouraging people to buy one.

All profits from the sale of the t-shirts go towards supporting the vulnerable people on the Island.

The Isle of Wight Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus, but organisers say it will be back next year.

You can but a t-shirt here – https://shop.isleofwightfestival.com/



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR