Former England footballer Peter Crouch – and his wife Abbey Clancy – are the latest celebrities to show support for WightAid.

They’ve shared a picture wearing Isle of Wight Festival t-shirts, encouraging people to buy one.

All profits from the sale of the t-shirts go towards supporting the vulnerable people on the Island.

The Isle of Wight Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus, but organisers say it will be back next year.

You can but a t-shirt here – https://shop.isleofwightfestival.com/

Just got our @isleofwightfest charity t-shirt Gutted the festival won’t be happening this year, but you can still get your 2020 t-shirt and at the same time support @WightAid during the COVID-19 crisis. All profits go towards supporting the vulnerablehttps://t.co/8VKCL1VHYT pic.twitter.com/U5eRAb3EZm — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 18, 2020





