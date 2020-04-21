Councillor Dave Stewart says advanced talks are underway with the Government about providing a testing facility on the Isle of Wight.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, Councillor Dave Stewart, said:

“There has been a lot said about testing of key workers. We have a diverse population and we have a relatively low level of confirmed coronavirus cases recorded at the moment.

“If we could show the rest of the country how it could be done on the Island, it could be vital. We are an ideal location and it would be good for our Island to run a pilot scheme – and could help the rest of the country.

“There is a facility on the edge of Portsmouth, which does include the Island – but we really need our own. It’s just not accessible at the moment.

“I am in discussions with the highest level people in the Government and I am confident we will have testing facilities on the Island.

“We especially want our key workers to have these tests. It will mean they can get back to work again if they need to, or if they have it they can take the necessary steps.

“I am confident, at the very least, we will get all of our key workers tested. We should get some messages (from Government) back this week.

“We are also working on our recovery plan. The key message is stay home, protect our Island the NHS and save lives.”