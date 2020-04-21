The Chief Executive of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust insists St Mary’s Hospital staff do have the required equipment to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maggie Oldham says that the Trust does not have “huge stocks” of personal protective equipment, because the number of COVID-19 cases here “are small” compared to the rest of the country.

However, she says that deliveries of PPE have not been affected and whenever extra supplies have been requested, staff have received them.

She told Isle of Wight Radio:

“[PPE] is probably the thing I am most vigilant about. We are following all the advice from the Department of Health and from Public Heath England around the PPE and clothing that we are able to issue to staff. “So far we have had plenty of equipment to follow those guidelines. Because our [case] numbers are small, we have not got huge stock and we’re certainly not stockpiling. “But what I can say to date the deliveries we have expected we have received and whenever we have asked for further supplies we have also received them as well. Our staff do have the equipment that is necessary at this time.”

Watch: Maggie Oldham speaks to Isle of Wight Radio’s Oliver Dyer

The number of cases here stands at 69, as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported.

Meanwhile, the UK’s top scientists are going to discuss whether to advise people to wear face masks, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The government’s chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance has previously claimed evidence for them is ‘variable’.



