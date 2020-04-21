A sea eagle that was released as part of a major project on the Isle of Wight – to reintroduce the rare bird to the UK – has been spotted holidaying in Essex.

It has been confirmed one of the six white-tailed sea eagle’s released as part of the conservation project has been recorded visiting Abberton in Essex.

Officials have confirmed the bird is now heading home to the Isle of Wight.

It comes as Isle of Wight Radio previously reported, another two birds involved in the scheme ‘caught sight’ of one another near to Beverley in Yorkshire – at the same time this bird is believed to have been seen in Essex.

Essex Wildlife Trust Abberton Reservoir posted the news on Facebook saying: posted the news on Facebook saying:

“🚨 EXCITING POST ALERT!🚨

Official recordings of a White Tailed Eagle in the area have been confirmed! On the 7th and 8th of April was the first ever recording of a White Tailed Eagle at Abberton 🌟 🦅

The largest bird of prey in the UK with a wing span of up to 2.5 meters! They have another name ‘Sea Eagle’, which relates to their prey- fish! They also eat birds, carrion and mammals.

They are normally found on rocky coastlines, loches near the sea and estuaries. Also will sometimes range inland- especially juveniles.

They are usually found in Scotland and Ireland after being reintroduced to the UK after being driven to extinction. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇪

This particular White Tailed Eagle was confirmed to be on route back to the Isle of Wight!”



